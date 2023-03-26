At the very least 28 migrants die as boats sink off Tunisia

At least 28 migrants have died after their boats sank off the coast of Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, Italian officials say.

In one wreck alone at least 20 migrants died with more than 60 people still missing.

Meanwhile, the Italian coast guard said they coordinated the rescue of 3,300 people from 58 boats in distress in the last 48 hours, according to a statement on Sunday.

Most of the rescues were conducted on boats heading from Tunisia to Lampedusa, the closest Italian island to Africa.

Tunisia has taken over from Libya as a main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in the hope of a better life in Europe.

This latest disaster comes in the midst of a campaign of arrests by the Tunisian authorities of undocumented sub-Saharan Africans.

On Saturday, a Tunisian fishing boat brought 19 women and 9…