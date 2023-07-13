ATCO Ltd. Eligible Dividends – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ – ATCO Ltd. ACO ACO
The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. has declared the following quarterly dividends:
|
Shares
|
TSX Stock
Symbol
|
Dividend
Per Share ($)
|
Record Date
(2023)
|
Payment Date
(2023)
|
Class I Non-Voting
|
ACO.X
|
0.4756
|
07-Sep
|
30-Sep
|
Class II Voting
|
ACO.Y
|
0.4756
|
07-Sep
|
30-Sep
These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
[email protected]
403 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
587 228 4571
Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from…