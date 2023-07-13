ATCO Ltd. Eligible Dividends – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ – ATCO Ltd. ACO ACO

The Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd. has declared the following quarterly dividends:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Per Share ($) Record Date (2023) Payment Date (2023) Class I Non-Voting ACO.X 0.4756 07-Sep 30-Sep Class II Voting ACO.Y 0.4756 07-Sep 30-Sep

These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

[email protected]

403 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

587 228 4571

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from…