Atento announces successful capital raise – Atento (NYSE:ATTO) – Press Release

Kyma Capital, MCI affiliate, and other key investors have provided new financing to support Atento

Atento engaged Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor to assist with the fundraising

Atento continues to work to add additional investors to the new financing as part of the Company’s long-term goals

This significant fundraising strengthens Atento´s balance sheet and liquidity

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Atento S.A. ATTO “, Atento”, or the “, Company”, ))), one of the largest providers worldwide and a leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO), confirms today that it has secured its previously announced financing program. The additional capital raised will further strengthen Atento’s balance sheet and liquidity position as management focuses on transforming the business.

Atento engaged Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor to assist in this round of fundraising. As stated in the Q3 earnings call, Atento has evaluated different financial alternatives from current investors and other institutions to enhance its liquidity position. Atento will continue to work to add additional investors as part of the long-term financing goals.

Atento remains focused on driving shareholder value with significant initiatives directed at both revenue growth and operational optimization. Atento continues working to solidify its financial position while transforming and elevating Atento´s next generation customer experience. This fundraise fortifies its commitment to their +400 blue chip clients and operations in 16 countries delivering best-in-class customer experience services.

The fourth quarter has continued the positive trend by generating strong EBITDA margin growth, delivering the cash balance to close at US$ 84 million on December 31, 2022.

Atento continues to benefit from its unique leadership position in the Latin American region with a renewed sales focus on near-shore Spanish support, while also remaining on track to open…