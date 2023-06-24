Atento reaches agreement with certain key stakeholders – Atento (NYSE:ATTO) – Press Release

Atento agrees to term sheet with certain major financial stakeholders for at least $30 million of new financing in the near term and pathway to restructuring support agreement

Term sheet provides for additional $79 million upon implementation of a comprehensive restructuring for Atento to execute its transformation plan and drive growth

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Atento S.A. ATTO “, Atento”, or the “, Company”, ))), one of the world’s largest customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) service providers and an industry leader in Latin America, reports on progress in the previously announced negotiations with certain key stakeholders for a transaction involving a recapitalization and deleveraging of Atento’s balance sheet.

Atento and certain members of an ad hoc group of holders of Atento’s senior secured notes have agreed a term sheet for a new interim financing of at least $30 million and a comprehensive restructuring of its balance sheet that will significantly delever the group. The term sheet includes $79 million of additional capital in connection with the comprehensive restructuring. The parties further intend for the Company’s leverage to be significantly reduced at the culmination of this process.

The new financing represents sufficient capital through to implementation of a holistic restructuring, and certain of the parties have agreed on a path to enter into a restructuring support agreement and definitive documentation on the financing within two weeks of execution of the term sheet. The Company looks forward to working with its financial stakeholders in the weeks ahead and is confident in achieving requisite support for the financial restructuring. New financing is subject to conditions including customer due diligence, and the grant of security interests.

This term sheet builds on Atento’s prior announcement that the Company has been negotiating a comprehensive restructuring of funded and financial debt on…