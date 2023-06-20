ATHLETES CHARITABLE CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW CLIENTS AND PODCAST… – Press Release

Non-profit’s recent client additions include Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and All Pro AJ Brown

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, was established one year ago to change the game of giving for professional athletes. In that time, nearly two dozen athletes across genders and sports have utilized this division of United Charitable to navigate the complexities of establishing or growing their philanthropic efforts. Athletes Charitable serves as a turnkey operation that provides the tools, resources and expertise to help build a legacy beyond the playing field.

Recently added clients to the Athletes Charitable family include Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, NFL All Pro AJ Brown and the College of Charleston Basketball NIL consortium. The organization also partners with former NFL MVP Michael Vick, NBA rising star Wendell Carter Jr., and female golfer Alexis Belton, among numerous others.

During his nine-year NFL career, Hannibal Navies demonstrated a passion for philanthropy and social good efforts that created meaningful change in disenfranchised communities. As the of leader of Athletes Charitable, he provides leadership, strategic direction, and creative partnership opportunities that fuel the growth and sustainability of the organization.

“As Athletes Charitable celebrates its one-year anniversary, I am most proud of the positive feedback from the athlete community and the recent momentum has proven we are on the right path to make a difference,” said Navies. “Our leadership team has been in their shoes, and it was imperative that we make starting or growing a philanthropy easy and reachable for athletes.”

In addition, the “Giving Legends” Podcast will launch this fall with guests including NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis discussing their careers and philanthropic efforts….