Atlanta BeltLine Pioneering a New Commercial Affordability Strategy – Press Release

ATLANTA, May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI) is advancing its commercial affordability strategy to ensure that local businesses are supported and thrive as development continues to transform the City of Atlanta around the 22-mile intown trail along a former rail corridor that was abandoned for decades.

This strategy will set the stage for the BeltLine’s long-term investment decisions and provide critical data to help drive effective initiatives that protect small, locally owned, minority-owned, and pre-BeltLine era businesses from displacement.

The strategy will create ways to reduce displacement of existing and legacy small businesses, provide new access opportunities for entrepreneurs, and make the BeltLine a place where businesses of all kinds can thrive for generations to come.

With very few national models to lean on, the BeltLine seeks to lead the way in the commercial affordability movement. “As an evolving project, we see the BeltLine as the perfect place to test out and implement strategies that could create immediate opportunities for local businesses which can then be implemented city-wide and then potentially adopted nationwide,” said Kelvin Collins, the BeltLine’s vice president of economic development.

As part of the strategy, the BeltLine is seeking a qualified consultant to aid in developing this multipronged approach. Any qualified consultants interested in submitting a quote via Bonfire should go to http://www.beltline.org/procurement. The deadline is June 6, 2023 at 3 p.m.

