Atlantic Aviation Announces Jeff Foland to Succeed Lou Pepper as CEO – Press Release

Atlantic Aviation, a leading aviation infrastructure platform with the second largest network of fixed base operators (FBOs) in North America, today announced that Jeff Foland will succeed Lou Pepper as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 14, 2023. Pepper has served as Atlantic Aviation’s CEO for more than 30 years and will fully focus on his role as a member of Atlantic Aviation’s Board of Directors.

Foland brings nearly three decades of experience in the aviation, travel and transportation industries, including serving as a senior executive at United Airlines and Hertz Global Holdings for many years. He joins Atlantic Aviation from The Parking Spot, the largest near-airport parking operator and real-estate owner in the United States, where he was President and CEO since 2018.

“Jeff is a highly accomplished and innovative leader with a strong track record of overseeing growth at industry-leading companies, and a deep commitment to providing an unmatched customer experience,” said Dash Lane, Partner at KKR. “These characteristics make Jeff a great fit to lead Atlantic Aviation as the company accelerates its investments in safety, industry-leading hospitality, technology and sustainability to deliver best-in-class service and long-term growth.”

“I am delighted to join Atlantic Aviation at an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Foland. “The company is in a very strong position thanks to the foundation and growth that has been built under Lou’s leadership, and I deeply admire the organization’s dedication to providing customers with the highest levels of safety and quality service. I look forward to joining the highly talented Atlantic Aviation team to further capitalize on the numerous opportunities that lie ahead and to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees and communities in which we operate.”

Under Pepper’s leadership, Atlantic Aviation has grown from 16 FBOs into one of the leading networks of FBO operators…