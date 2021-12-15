Atlas Health Medical Group Offering Naturopathic Treatments for PCOS

Gilbert,AZ, 12/15/2021 / Atlas Health Medical Group /

Atlas Health Medical Group offers natural options for infertility and PCOS in Gilbert, AZ. PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder wherein the ovaries are enlarged with small cysts around the edges. The reasons could be genetic and/or environmental factors. The most common symptoms for PCOS are irregular menstruation, obesity, acne, hair loss on the frontal scalp and temples, and excessive hair growth also known as hirsutism. While the cause might not be well understood, the condition is common. With timely diagnosis and treatment, one can help reduce the impact of PCOS on the lifestyle. The hormonal imbalances, as well as high insulin, may also lead to infertility.

Conceiving can be difficult in PCOS patients. However, when they undergo PCOS treatments in Gilbert AZ, patients can balance their hormones and blood sugar metabolism. There are patients who have seen positive results and have successfully conceived within a year of starting the natural options for infertility and PCOS in Gilbert, AZ at Atlas Health Medical Group. PCOS can be a barrier to natural conception. The doctors suggest 3 simple but effective tips that will be the foundation for overcoming PCOS. It all starts with good nutrition, daily exercises for at least 20 minutes a day, and managing stress with a 10-20 minute guided meditation every day.

Atlas Health also offers natural treatment for weight gain with PCOS. Nutrition and diet play a very important role in balancing blood sugar and insulin. The doctors suggest a balanced diet plan that patients need to follow along with strength training exercises. Women with PCOS will get a personalized consultation and treatment with naturopathic doctors who also suggest supplements to address blood sugar levels, insulin levels, and hormonal imbalances. The treatments are offered by Naturopathic Medical Doctors Dr. Michelle Barraza Krueger.

Dr. Barraza specializes in hormones, menstrual difficulties, thyroid issues, women’s health, menopause, adrenal fatigue, PCOS, mental health, depression, and anxiety. Dr. Dylan Krueger is a specialist in regenerative medicine and believes in non-surgical solutions including peptides, opioid alternatives, hormone replacement therapy, nutrition, and exercise. Dr. Krueger is known for his cutting-edge therapies and has saved hundreds of patients from undergoing surgery. The naturopathic medical doctors help patients return to health and live a life that they have always wanted. Dr. Barraza offers a wide range of PCOS treatments in Gilbert AZ which includes hormone replacement, nutrient IV therapy, PRP, Stem Cell alternatives, micro-needling, and PRP for hair loss.

To learn more visit https://atlashealthmedicalgroup.com/natural-options-for-infertility-and-pcos-in-gilbert-az/

About Atlas Health Medical Group

Atlas Health Medical Group is a leading Naturopathic Medical Clinic in Gilbert, Arizona. Naturopathic medical doctors Dr. Michelle Barraza Krueger and Dr. Dylan Krueger offer innovative treatments such as Platelet Rich Plasma, Nutrient IVs and Bio-Identical Hormones with individualized care for each and every patient. The clinic caters to patients in the East Valley which includes Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Queen Creek and San Tan.

