Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Class Action Alert: Contact Robbins LLP for Informa… – Press Release

The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of Atlassian Corporation TEAM ordinary shares and/or common stock between August 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, for violations of the Securities Act of 1934. Atlassian develops and sells collaboration and project-management software that operates both on premises and in the cloud.

What is this Case About: Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Misled Investors Regarding the Company’s Financial Viability and Business Prospects

According to the complaint, leading up to the class period, defendants touted the Company’s financial viability. After markets closed on August 4, 2022, defendant Co-Chief Executive Officer Scott Farquhar reiterated the Company’s guidance of 50% year-on-year cloud growth for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. In a call with analysts that day, defendant and Chief Revenue Officer Cameron Deatsch assured investors the Company was “being exceedingly vigilant watching all stages of our funnel” and that “we have yet to see any specific trend . . . that gives us pause or worry to date.” According to CRO Deatsch, the “demand for collaboration products continue[s] to be strong.”

In reality, Atlassian overstated its financial guidance by concealing trends of slowing conversions from free users to paying customers and slowing growth in paying-user expansion.