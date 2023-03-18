ATLASSIAN DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Enco… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Atlassian Corporation Plc (“Atlassian” or the “Company”) TEAM and reminds investors of the April 4, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian’s business; (2) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (3) paid user growth also had slowed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The truth emerged on November 3, 2022, when in a letter to shareholders, Defendants revealed that the Company was reducing its outlook for cloud revenue growth for fiscal year 2023, citing “macro headwinds.” The letter to shareholders also revealed that (1) the Company “saw a decrease in the rate of Free instances converting to paid plans,” calling it a “trend [that] became more pronounced” in the quarter and (2) the Company experienced “a…