Atom Bioscience Announces Positive Results of Phase 2a China Clinical Trial of I… – Press Release

The China study confirms a Phase 2a trial in Australia demonstrating ABP-671 significantly reduces serum uric acid levels and is well tolerated

Atom Bioscience (Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing best in class treatments for inflammatory and metabolic diseases, announced today positive results from its China Phase 2a clinical trial of ABP-671. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial enrolled 54 patients with gout or hyperuricemia across six cohorts, with 7 randomized to ABP-671 and 2 to placebo per cohort.

The study successfully reached its main endpoints. At a dose of 1 mg ABP-671 once daily (QD), 86% of patients reached serum uric acid (sUA) levels below 6 mg/dL. Furthermore, 100% of patients achieved sUA levels below 6 mg/dL in multiple higher tested doses. At doses of 6 mg and 12 mg ABP-671 QD, 100% of patients saw their sUA levels drop below 5 mg/dL, and 57% and 100% respectively achieved sUA levels below 4 mg/dL. Importantly, all doses were well tolerated and no significant safety concerns were observed.

“The results from our Phase 2a clinical trial in China are consistent with the findings from our Phase 2a trial in Australia, indicating that ABP-671 can effectively reduce uric acid levels significantly and safely compared to currently marketed gout drugs, which have been associated with serious adverse side effects,” said Dr. William Shi, CEO and Chairman of Atom Bioscience. “The consistency of these positive results from our back-to-back clinical trials is encouraging, and we look forward to advancing ABP-671 into pivotal trials in the US and other countries later this year.”

The Phase 2a Australian study met its primary objective of lowering sUA levels to below 6 mg/dL and was well tolerated. The study in Australia enrolled 60 gout and hyperuricemia patients randomized to receive daily ABP-671 doses of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg or placebo. Significantly, high proportions…