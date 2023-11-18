ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev to arrange Turin title shot

Jannik Sinner sits fourth in the ATP Tour world rankings

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to reach the final of the ATP Finals by taking a gutsy 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner, 22, was fired up by the home support in Turin and saw off the Russian in two hours and 29 minutes.

He will face Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, who meet in their semi-final on Saturday evening, in Sunday’s final.

“It is a privilege to have this kind of pressure. The crowd has given me so much energy,” Sinner said.

“It is an incredible feeling because it was a really tough match. I am happy to be in the final.”

World number four Sinner’s victory was his third straight success against Medvedev, having lost the previous six encounters between the pair.

Sinner held a crucial service game early in the first set to make it 1-1, before backing that up with a break before going on to clinch the set.

The second set was much tighter as Sinner saved the only break point opportunity, only to…