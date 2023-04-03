Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 4.4… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market , estimated at US$ 13.60 billion in 2022, is projected to surpass US$ 20.10 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 4.40%, according to a new evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study analyzes the best strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends, prospects, competitive environments, market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The growing prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) will drive the market’s revenue growth.

Increasing government support will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 13.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 20.1 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growth in the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is the key factor driving the revenue growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market. Additionally, a growing percentage of the global population suffering from hereditary illnesses and the increasing need for treating genetic disorders contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, Government funding and public awareness of mental health, in addition to an increasing number of people suffering from various mental health issues, support the market’s revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder market from three…