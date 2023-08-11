Attention Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Shareholders: Kessler Topaz Meltz… – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos”) ((EOSE). The action charges Eos with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Eos’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Eos’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 2, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: MAY 9, 2022 THROUGH JULY 27, 2023

EOS’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On July 27, 2023, during market hours, market analyst Iceberg Research (“Iceberg”) published a report identifying several issues with Eos. Iceberg alleged, among other things, that the fate of Eos “rests on its touted 2.2 GWh energy storage system backlog”, and that the backlog “is fake.” Specifically, the report indicated that “Bridgelink Commodities, accounts for half of EOS’s backlog” but that Iceberg “decided to dig into this customer’s background and uncovered “a group whose assets were recently seized by a creditor and sold in an auction.”…