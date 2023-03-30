Attorneys Will Cummings and Tray Middlebrooks Receive Statewide Honor – Press Release

Both partners at the law firm of Cummings & Middlebrooks, LLP were recently named to the list of Georgia Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for 5% of the practicing Bar.

ATLANTA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Will Cummings and Tray Middlebrooks were recently honored by Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication. Recognition by Super Lawyers is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys in the state based on upon a patented selection process which includes the voting of other attorneys as well as independent research conducted by the Thomson Reuters’ editorial team.

Both Cummings and Middlebrooks have practiced law for more than twenty-four years, most of which have been spent representing individuals and families impacted by serious work-related injuries. They attribute their success inside and outside the courtroom to extensive experience and a strong commitment to understanding and achieving their clients’ goals. “While our focus is exclusively on injury cases, each client’s situation is unique and incredibly important to them and their families,” said Cummings. “Our job is to show clients compassion and understanding during a very stressful time, while also working hard to produce a result that allows them to move forward with their lives.”

Middlebrooks agrees with his partner’s assessment and believes it’s the shared commitment to clients that has also made their partnership a success since 2005. “Every member of our team shares the exact same commitment to excellence in the practice of law, and they bring a work ethic to match it to the office every day.”

Cummings and Middlebrooks are no strangers to recognition for their work as litigators in Georgia. Both hold 10/10 ratings from Avvo and have been included in Georgia Trend Magazine’s annual list of Legal Elite lawyers multiple times.

About Cummings & Middlebrooks, LLP: The lawyers and legal professionals at Cummings & Middlebrooks, LLP bring decades of experience to each client’s case. The firm…