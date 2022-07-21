Attraction favours proper to know over industrial ‘secrets and techniques’

(CNS): A decision by the Office of the Ombudsman has clarified the extent to which records of private sector service providers are exempt from release under the FOI Act weighed against the public’s right to know about deals with the government. The decision related to a freedom of information request to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) about the licences, rights and services at the two local airports. The CIAA had released some documents but withheld some information.

However, in a decision regarding an appeal to the CIAA response, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone found that the commercial interest exemptions claimed by the CIAA in this case didn’t apply and the public interest in disclosing records was greater than the commercial interest in withholding them.

“The promotion of public understanding of processes and decisions of public authorities, the promotion of the accountability of public authorities and the deterrence of maladministration… will be…