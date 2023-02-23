Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market to Reach $3,554.5 Million by 2… – Press Release

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market size was around USD 550.1 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,554.5 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent market analysis conducted by Cognitive Market Research. “Dentaverse” aims to reduce the gap between physical and virtual dental care for dental professionals and dental students. For instance, virtual and augmented reality technologies have become an important teaching tool for University of Queensland dentistry students.
Major findings during the study of Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Dentistry Market:
- Augmented reality technology is widely preferred in dental surgeries, especially dental implants, craniofacial surgery, and orthognathic surgery. During these surgeries AR focuses on providing more visibility of the surgical field. Hence, it is primarily used to display dynamic navigation systems in dental implantology
- In terms of components, hardware accounts for a major market share, which can be attributed to the launch of various devices, such as glasses and headsets used in AR and VR by major players. These devices simulates patient’s reactions which boost the demand for hardware component in dentistry
- Dental Education/Training held significant market share in Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Dentistry market. The demand for AR and VR in training and education has further mounted amid the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions to prevent the pandemic spread have provided limited learning opportunities to students
- North America and Asia Pacific account for significant market share owing to the extended use of VR and AR technology in countries like the U.S., Japan, China, and Australia. For instance, Wikitude and Cybernet have announced their partnership to boost AR technology in the Japanese market, enhancing the market growth in the APAC region
- Europe is estimated to show the highest CAGR during the…