Aung San Suu Kyi: Ex-Myanmar chief sentenced to jail, exhausting labor

On Friday, she was judged to have committed fraud in a November 2020 general election that her National League for Democracy (NLD) won with an overwhelming legislative majority, trouncing a party created by the powerful military.
The source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to media, said it was unclear what hard labor would entail. Co-defendant Win Myint, the deposed President, was given the same sentence, the source said.
A spokesperson for the ruling military council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The junta has said Suu Kyi is being given due process.
The military seized power in February 2021 to stop Suu Kyi’s NLD from forming a new government after the election that it said had…