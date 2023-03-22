AUO Smart Expo 2023: Empowering Resilience for the Future of Sustainable Smart M… – Press Release

Drawing on its years of experience in smart manufacturing, AUO Corporation holds the AUO Smart Expo 2023 to showcase smart sustainable solutions for smart manufacturing, net-zero carbon emissions, and green energy, and to support businesses in leveraging digital technology to plan for sustainable opportunities and enhance industrial competitiveness.

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With a solid foundation in display technology, AUO Corporation (AUO) continues to build a highly flexible, digitalized smart manufacturing model that incorporates 5G and AIoT; and is committed to being a solution provider that extends technological innovations across applications in diverse domains. At the AUO Smart Expo 2023, AUO showcases “Sustainable Smart Manufacturing and AIoT Convergence” as its leading theme, presenting smart sustainable solutions for smart manufacturing, net-zero emissions, and green energy. By leveraging digital empowerment, AUO assists companies in strategizing sustainable business opportunities and strengthening their industrial competitiveness.

Facing the transitions of the industrial environment, climate change, and the global trend for net-zero emissions, companies are simultaneously driven to accelerate their digital and sustainable transformation. With its base firmly in smart manufacturing, AUO invests in digital transformation to implement ESG and sustainable development, aligning with its biaxial transformation strategy to convert its own successful transformation experience into smart sustainable service solutions to provide externally. In terms of its solutions: AUO Digitech improves production the capacity and yield through its outstanding automation, smartification, and AIoT human-machine collaboration; with the advancement of digital transformation and sustainable smart manufacturing, AUO Envirotech green sustainable solutions rises through the trend of data integration and net-zero emissions; and with AUO Energy Business’s…