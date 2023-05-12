Aurora Mobile Continues to Expand Data Trading Scenarios with Three New Products… – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Mobile Limited JG (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its three data products – iAudience, Aurora Risk Factor and Aurora Risk Marketing Score, are available for trading on the Shenzhen Data Exchange, following the complete data product launch process approved by the exchange. This is another significant milestone for the Company in working with the Shenzhen Data Exchange to expand its data trading products after the launch of its MoonFox iApp on the exchange.



Aurora Mobile is one of the initial data providers of the Shenzhen Data Exchange. Its systems are connected to the exchange’s trading service platform. With its strict compliance management system and professional data governance capabilities, Aurora Mobile has launched various proprietary data products on the exchange and developed a mature trading model in compliance with the exchange standards.

iAudience helps enterprises build a comprehensive user label system to improve service quality and carry out refined marketing and operations with a series of services such as label supplements, label modeling, user analysis and product positioning.

Aurora Risk Factor is a data product consisting of variables related to financial risk control scenarios. These variables are developed by the Company through modeling, training, testing and optimization of the underlying data in the work process serving enterprises while leveraging its accumulated industry experience. It has six sub-products, including more than 2,000 fields in 5 modules such as application behavior and device information. Aurora Risk Factor is applicable to scenarios such as customer acquisition, pre-loan risk control and credit management, and is applied to various strategies or models such as customer group stratification, anti-fraud and credit scoring.

Aurora Risk Marketing Score is a…