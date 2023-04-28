Aurora Mobile Partners with ZTO to Optimize Integrated Logistics Solutions – ZTO… – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Mobile Limited JG (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with ZTO Express ZTO, a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO”). Leveraging its JPush push notification service, the Company will help ZTO optimize integrated logistics solutions with highly efficient and accurate intelligent messaging solutions.



In the environment of the logistics industry that is under pressure today, the express delivery business is developing rapidly and has great potential, benefiting from the huge market with low concentration and the integration of the resources of the express network. Since its establishment in 2016, ZTO has been focusing on customer needs and building a comprehensive logistics service platform with “technology-driven, data-backed, talent-assured and intelligent operations” in order to stand out from the competition in the market. Leveraging innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, ZTO is committed to exploring an integration model of the logistics industry with the manufacturing and service industries.

JPush provides omni-channel intelligent messaging solutions to reach and engage a large number of users in a secure, accurate and efficient manner.

Warehouse logistics hubs and franchise networks are fundamental to ZTO’s business. In order for ZTO to increase freight volume and improve profitability, it is necessary to mobilize basic resources as quickly as possible, optimize internal processes, integrate internal resources, control costs, and increase efficiency to serve more customers. Accordingly, an omni-channel messaging solution is an important strategy to help ZTO achieve these goals.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS,…