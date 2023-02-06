Aurora Mobile Receives CAICT’s Second-Level Data Security Governance Certificati… – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Mobile Limited JG (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has passed the Data Security Governance (“DSG”) evaluation and certification of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”) after strict assessment, and received the key executive-level DSG certification, a second-level DSG certification.



Launched in December 2020, CAICT’s DSG evaluation and certification service (the “DSG Certification”) is the first domestic assessment service to address enterprises’ demand for DSG capability evaluation. It aims to provide enterprises with an accurate assessment of their DSG capabilities and directions for improvement, and promote the overall development of DSG in industries. CAICT has established a mature evaluation system for the DSG Certification based on rich experience, consisting of 15 specific evaluation items at three levels: basic security, data life cycle security, and data security strategy. The DSG certification is carried out from the four governance dimensions of organizational structure, system process, technical tools, and personnel capabilities and offers five levels of certification.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, Aurora Mobile has always attached great importance to its own DSG capability building and continued to improve its technologies to help customers improve DSG. As of September 2022, Aurora Mobile has provided services to more than 1.85 million apps through the SDK and API modes, with a monthly active unique device base of 1.45 billion and 64.6 billion installations of the Company’s SDKs.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to strengthen its efforts in the data security area, helping enterprises improve DSG and promote the healthy development of the data security industry.

