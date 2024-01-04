Australia batter David Warner reunited with lacking ‘saggy inexperienced’ cap

Warner is playing his 112th and final Test in his home city of Sydney

Australia opener David Warner says he is “pleased and relieved” to have been reunited with his ‘baggy green’ cap during his final Test.

Warner, 37, said on Tuesday the cap had been stolen from his luggage as he travelled to Sydney for the match.

Three days remain in the third Test against Pakistan, after which Warner will retire from the format.

“Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will treasure this for the rest of my life,” Warner said.

“It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days.”

The ‘baggy green’ is given to an Australia player when they make their Test debut and has become an iconic symbol of the team.

In 2020, Australia legend Shane Warne sold his cap for one million Australian dollars (£528,514) to raise money for the bushfire appeal.

David Warner did this photo shoot with his baggy green and the Ashes urn after Australia’s 5-0 win over England in 2013-14

Warner pleaded for…