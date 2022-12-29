Australia beat South Africa by innings and 182 runs in Melbourne to seal Check collection

Mitchell Starc (third from right) claimed 1-62 despite a finger injury

South Africa 189 (Green 5-27) & 204 (Bavuma 65, Lyon 3-58) Australia 575-8 dec (Warner 200, Carey 111, Smith 85) Australia won by an innings and 182 runs Scorecard

Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test to win the series with a game to spare.

Resuming on 15-1, South Africa were bowled out for 204 before tea on the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 3-58, including Temba Bavuma for 65, while Khaya Zondo and Keshav Maharaj were needlessly run out.

The final Test in Sydney starts on 3 January.

Australia, who won the first Test inside two days, extended their lead over India at the top of the World Test Championship table external-link . South Africa, who began the series in second, are now fourth.

Australia captain Pat Cummins described his side, who have won seven of their 10 Tests in 2022, as “probably the best test team I’ve played in”.

“In terms…