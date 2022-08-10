Australia captain Meg Lanning to take indefinite break from sport ‘efficient instantly’

Meg Lanning also plays for Melbourne Stars

Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced she is taking an indefinite break from the game, “effective immediately”, for personal reasons.

The 30-year-old says she is taking the time to focus on herself after a “busy couple of years”.

The news comes days after Lanning led her country to Commonwealth Games gold.

“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” Lanning said.

The two-time Cricket World Cup winner added: “I’m grateful for the support of Cricket Australia (CA) and my team-mates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time.”

Lanning will miss the upcoming Hundred tournament, in which she was due to represent Trent Rockets.

A decision on the four-time ICC T20 World Cup winner’s participation in the Australian domestic summer will be made in due course.

CA head of performance for women’s cricket Shawn Flegler said: “We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that…