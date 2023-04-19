Australia: David Warner in squad for World Take a look at Championship and first two Ashes Checks

David Warner averaged just 9.50 across 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes, including three ducks and a top score of 61

David Warner has been included in the Australia squad for the World Test Championship final against India and the first two Ashes Tests with England.

Warner, 36, has one century in his last 19 Tests but keeps his place after recovering from an elbow injury he suffered against India in February.

Fellow opening batters Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw are also included.

Australia play India at the Oval on 7 June before Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

The Ashes series concludes with Tests at Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval in July.

Warner has a career batting average of 45.57 but averaged just 9.50 during his last series in England in 2019, while his double century against South Africa in December is the only time he has reached three figures in the last three years.

“Not specifically to Dave, but I think we’ll get through that Test championship and then start to have a…