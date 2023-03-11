Australia in India: Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli lead hosts in fourth Check reply

Shubman Gill’s previous career Test best was 110

Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day three): Australia 480: Khawaja 180, Green 114, Ashwin 6-91 India 289-3: Gill 128, Kohli 59*, Kuhnemann 1-43 India trail by 191 runs Scorecard

Shubman Gill’s career-best 128 and an unbeaten 59 from Virat Kohli kept India in contention with a strong reply to Australia in the fourth Test.

Opener Gill featured in three 50-plus partnerships as he recorded his second Test century, helping India to 289-3 at stumps on the third day in Ahmedabad.

India continue to trail by 191 runs but were boosted by Kohli’s first Test half-century since January 2022.

Australia are seeking victory in order to draw the series 2-2.

India had resumed on 36-0 but after spinner Matt Kuhnemann broke the 74-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara steadily built India’s reply with a 113-run partnership.

But they had to endure a 16-over boundary drought after tweaks from Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith, Gill…