Australia in India: Virat Kohli hits first Check century since 2019 on day 4

Kohli and Axar Patel put on a sixth-wicket partnership of 162 to nose India into a lead

Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day four): Australia 480 (Khawaja 180, Green 114, Ashwin 6-91) & 3-0 India 571 (Kohli 186, S Gill 128, A R Patel 79) Australia trail by 88 runs Scorecard

India’s Virat Kohli ended his long wait for a Test century with a superb 186 which enabled the hosts to build a lead over Australia in the fourth Test.

Kohli, whose last ton came in November 2019, hit 15 fours in a 364-ball innings which saw him spend over eight hours at the crease.

The 34-year-old superstar fell short of the double century when he was caught by Marnus Labuschagne off Todd Murphy.

He received a rapturous reception having put India in a healthy position.

India, who lead the series 2-1, effectively put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the contest.

Having started the day on 59, Kohli continued to be the inspiration and provided more evidence that he has recaptured his form in a…