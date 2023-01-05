Australia to buy US-made HIMARS missile system



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



Australia on Thursday confirmed it is purchasing two advanced missile and rocket systems, including one used by Ukraine with devastating force against Russia, as deterrence to potential regional threats to its security.

The purchase of the systems, the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), has been in the works since last spring, when then-Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the war in Ukraine and looming threats from China, showed the need for Australia to upgrade its defensive weapons systems.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles reiterated that point in a statement Thursday about the two deals, which put the total price tag at $684 million ($1 billion Australian).

“The Albanese government is taking a proactive approach to keeping Australia safe – and the Naval Strike Missile and…