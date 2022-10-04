Australia to rescue households of ISIS fighters from Syria

Canberra is set to rescue dozens of Australian women and children of ISIS fighters from refugee camps in Syria, following a secret mission by the country’s security intelligence agency, media reported on Monday.

The government did not immediately confirm reports that 16 women and 42 children of dead or jailed ISIS fighters who have been held in camps for three and a half years would be repatriated.

“The Australian Government’s overriding priority is the protection of Australians and Australia’s national interests, informed by national security advice,” a spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in emailed comments.

“Given the sensitive nature of the matters involved, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

O’Neil had no immediate response to a call by her opposition counterpart for the government to assure Australians that anyone who may have been radicalized…