Australia v England: Hosts canter to six-wicket win in first ODI in Adelaide

Travis Head (left) and David Warner (right) were reunited at the top of the order after Aaron Finch’s retirement from 50-over cricket

First one-day international, Adelaide Oval England 287-9 (50 overs) : Malan 134 (128); Zampa 3-55, Cummins 3-62 Australia 291-4 (46.5 overs) : Warner 86 (84), Smith 80* (78), Head 69 (57); Willey 2-51 Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide.

Chasing 288 to win, David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80*) saw the hosts home with 19 balls left.

England made 287-9 in their 50 overs, with Dawid Malan’s 134 off 128 balls anchoring the innings, as they recovered from 31-3 and 118-5.

The remaining games in the three-match series take place on Saturday and Tuesday from 03:20 GMT.

Three of England’s T20 World Cup-winning side – captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan – played, while Moeen Ali, who said having to play this game four days after…