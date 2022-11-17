Australia v England: Hosts canter to six-wicket win in first ODI in Adelaide

|First one-day international, Adelaide Oval
|England 287-9 (50 overs): Malan 134 (128); Zampa 3-55, Cummins 3-62
|Australia 291-4 (46.5 overs): Warner 86 (84), Smith 80* (78), Head 69 (57); Willey 2-51
|Australia won by six wickets
|Scorecard
Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide.
Chasing 288 to win, David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80*) saw the hosts home with 19 balls left.
England made 287-9 in their 50 overs, with Dawid Malan’s 134 off 128 balls anchoring the innings, as they recovered from 31-3 and 118-5.
The remaining games in the three-match series take place on Saturday and Tuesday from 03:20 GMT.
Three of England’s T20 World Cup-winning side – captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan – played, while Moeen Ali, who said having to play this game four days after…