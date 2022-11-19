Australia v England: Hosts clinch ODI collection win with victory in Sydney

|Second one-day international, Sydney Cricket Ground
|Australia 280-8 (50 overs): Smith 94 (114), Labuschagne 58 (55), Marsh 50 (59), Rashid 3-57
|England 208 all out (38.5 overs): Billings 71 (80), Vince 60 (72), Zampa 4-45, Starc 4-47
|Australia won by 72 runs; Australia win series
Steve Smith made a high-class 94 as Australia beat England by 72 runs in the second one-day international to secure a series win with a game to spare.
The former captain shared stands of 101 and 90 with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh, who each made half-centuries, as the hosts posted 280-8 in Sydney.
That looked a very long way off for England when Starc removed Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the first over of the chase to leave them 0-2.
It got worse for the tourists, who chose to rest captain Jos Buttler, when Josh Hazlewood – skippering Australia for the first time with Pat Cummins also rested – bowled Phil Salt.
A…