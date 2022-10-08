Australia v England: Jos Buttler “100% match” to make return

Limited-overs captain Buttler has not played for England since July

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

England captain Jos Buttler says he is “100% fit” to return after almost two months out with a calf injury.

Buttler will lead England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Australia on Sunday as they finalise their World Cup preparations.

The 32-year-old has not played since The Hundred, and sat out all of England’s 4-3 series win in Pakistan.

“The fitness is good,” Buttler told BBC Sport. “I’m feeling great and excited to play cricket again.”

England meet the T20 World Cup hosts and defending champions in Perth on Sunday (09:10 BST) before two matches in Canberra on Wednesday and Friday.

They then have one more warm-up match with Pakistan – unlikely to be a full international – in Brisbane…