Australia v England: Steve Smith ‘chilled’ about captaincy after Josh Hazlewood leads second ODI

Steve Smith last captained Australia at Adelaide during the Ashes in 2021

Steve Smith says he is “chilled” about the Australia captaincy after Josh Hazlewood stepped in for Pat Cummins for the second one-day international.

The batter was relieved of the captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.

“I’m not sure if there was a conversation. I just do what I’m told,” Smith said.

“I was vice-captain for this game, and helped out where I could. They’re looking to build some new leaders, some younger leaders. I’m pretty chilled, I’ll just do my thing.”

Smith captained the Test side against England at Adelaide during the 2021 Ashes series, when Cummins missed out because he was deemed a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

Questions over whether he will lead the side again remain because of the controversy, with suggestions that going back to Smith would be a step back for Australia, but former bowler Stuart Clark says he is now more suited to playing solely as…