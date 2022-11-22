Australia v England: Travis Head and David Warner smash hosts to ODI sequence sweep

|Third one-day international, Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia 355-5 (48 overs): Head 152 (130), Warner 106 (102), Stone 4-85
|England 142 all out (overs): Roy 33 (48), Zampa 4-31, Cummins 2-25
|Australia won by 221 runs (DLS method)
|Scorecard
Travis Head and David Warner both hit centuries as Australia consigned England to their heaviest one-day international defeat in terms of runs in Melbourne.
The openers combined for the highest-ever ODI stand at the MCG (269) to help the hosts to 355-5, their largest ODI total against England, in an innings shortened to 48 overs due to rain.
Head blitzed a brilliant 152 from 130 balls and Warner made 106 from 102 deliveries as England were punished for a lacklustre bowling effort in their final game before returning home.
Set a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjusted 364 to win, England never threatened to get close and were bowled out for 142 with Australia securing a 3-0…