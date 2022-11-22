Australia v England: Travis Head and David Warner smash hosts to ODI sequence sweep

Travis Head hit a blistering 152 from 130 balls as Australia dominated in Melbourne

Third one-day international, Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia 355-5 (48 overs): Head 152 (130), Warner 106 (102), Stone 4-85 England 142 all out (overs): Roy 33 (48), Zampa 4-31, Cummins 2-25 Australia won by 221 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Travis Head and David Warner both hit centuries as Australia consigned England to their heaviest one-day international defeat in terms of runs in Melbourne.

The openers combined for the highest-ever ODI stand at the MCG (269) to help the hosts to 355-5, their largest ODI total against England, in an innings shortened to 48 overs due to rain.

Head blitzed a brilliant 152 from 130 balls and Warner made 106 from 102 deliveries as England were punished for a lacklustre bowling effort in their final game before returning home.

Set a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjusted 364 to win, England never threatened to get close and were bowled out for 142 with Australia securing a 3-0…