Australia v New Zealand: Aaron Finch retires from one-day internationals after sequence win

Aaron Finch was given a guard of honour by Kane Williamson and New Zealand before his final ODI innings

Australia 267-5 (50 overs): Smith 105; Boult 2-25 New Zealand 242 all out (49.5 overs): Phillips 47; Starc 3-60 Australia won by 25 runs Scorecard.

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs to complete a 3-0 one-day international series win in captain Aaron Finch’s final game in the format.

Finch, who was given a guard of honour by the New Zealand players, scored just five in his final ODI innings.

He announced his retirement from ODIs on Saturday but will remain Australia’s Twenty20 captain.

Australia were put in to bat and scored 267-5, Steve Smith top-scoring with 105 from 131 balls.

Smith came in at number three and overcame some testing fast bowling from Trent Boult and Tim Southee early on before accelerating, his second 50 coming from just 46 balls and bringing up his 12th ODI century.

He was supported by Marnus Labuschagne, who made 52, while Alex Carey scored an unbeaten 42.

In reply,…