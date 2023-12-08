Australia v Pakistan: David Warner performs down Mitchell Johnson criticism

Mitchell Johnson and David Warner played together in the Australia Test team from 2011 to 2015

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth Date: 14 December Time: 02:20 GMT BBC coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Australia batter David Warner has played down criticism from former team-mate Mitchell Johnson as he prepares to end his Test career.

The 37-year-old will retire from Tests after the series against Pakistan, which starts on 14 December in Perth.

Johnson questioned whether Warner deserves a “hero’s send-off” after his central role in the 2018 ‘sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion,” Warner said.

“It would not be a summer of cricket without a headline. But moving forward, we are looking to a nice Test over in the west.”

Warner has been named in Australia’s squad for the first Test and could make his final appearance at his home ground in Sydney on 2 January.

Johnson, who featured in 72 Tests for Australia, questioned the motivation behind…