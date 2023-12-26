Australia v Pakistan: Hosts finish opening day of second Check on 187-3

The boot of Australia opener Usman Khawaja, with the names of his daughters Ayla and Aisha written on the side

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day one of five): Australia 187-3 (66 overs): Labuschagne 44 not out, Khawaja 42, Warner 38 Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

Australia ended a rain-affected opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne on 187-3.

Marnus Labuschagne was 44 not out and Travis Head unbeaten on 10 as the hosts try to seal a series victory.

David Warner made 38 and Usman Khawaja 42, while Steve Smith fell for 26.

Khawaja had his daughters’ names on his shoes, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged him for wearing a black armband in support of civilians in Gaza during the first Test.

The 37-year-old was denied permission to have a sticker showing a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the second Test.

Under ICC regulations, players cannot display messages of political, religious or racial causes during…