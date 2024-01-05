Australia v Pakistan: Josh Hazlewood takes three wickets in an over to place hosts in management

Hazelwood has 4-9 from five overs in Pakistan’s second innings

Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day three): Australia 299: Labuschagne 60; Jamal 6-69 Pakistan: 313 & 68-7: Rizwan 88, Jamal 82; Cummins 5-61, Hazlewood 4-9 Scorecard

Australia bowler Josh Hazlewood took three wickets in an over as Pakistan suffered a batting collapse on day three of the third Test in Sydney.

Pakistan, who scored 313 in their first innings, had bowled their hosts out for 299, with Aamer Jamal taking 6-69.

The tourists then lost two wickets for one run at the start of their second innings but recovered to reach 58-2.

They were 67-4 when Hazlewood took his trio of wickets as Pakistan tallied 68-7 for a lead of 82 runs at the close.

Hazlewood dismissed Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan and Salman Agha in the penultimate over of the day as he took 4-9 from five overs.

Australia will look to give themselves a small victory target, with Hazlewood knowing the bowlers can take pressure off the batters.

