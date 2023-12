Australia v Pakistan: Mitchell Johnson questions David Warner’s ‘hero’s send-off’

Mitchell Johnson and David Warner spent four years playing together in the Australia Test team, from 2011 to 2015

Mitchell Johnson has questioned whether former Australia team-mate David Warner should be given a “hero’s send-off” in the Test series against Pakistan.

Warner, 37, has been named in Australia’s squad for the first Test, which starts on 14 December in Perth.

Johnson pointed to Warner’s poor recent form and his central role in 2018’s ‘sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal.

The former fast bowler queried why Warner appeared to have been able to “nominate his own retirement date”.

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Johnson had made “great points” about Warner’s form, but Australia batter Usman Khawaja defended Warner, saying “no-one’s perfect”.

Warner indicated in June that the three-Test Pakistan series, which ends at his home ground in Sydney, would be the last in a 12-year Test career.

The opener has scored 8,487 runs at an average of 44.43 in 109 Tests, but he has…