Australia v Pakistan: Mitchell Johnson questions ‘hero’s send-off’ for David Warner

Mitchell Johnson and David Warner spent four years playing together in the Australia Test team, from 2011 to 2015

Mitchell Johnson has questioned whether former Australia team-mate David Warner should be given a “hero’s send-off” in the Test series against Pakistan.

Warner, 37, has been named in Australia’s squad for the first Test, which starts in Perth on December 14.

Johnson pointed to Warner’s poor recent form and his central role in 2018’s ‘sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal.

He queried why, from his point of view, Warner appears to have been able to “nominate his own retirement date”.

Warner indicated in June that the upcoming three-match series, which ends at his home ground in Sydney, would be his last as he prepares to call time on a 12-year Test career.

The opening batter has scored 8,487 Test runs at an average of 44.43, but he has averaged under 30 over the past two years and has made just one Test century since 2021.

