Australia v Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith assist hosts to 241-run lead on day three

Australia 318 (96.5 overs) & 187-6 (62.3 overs): Marsh 96, Smith 50; Hamza 3-27 Pakistan 264 (73.5 overs): Shafique 62; Cummins 5-48 Australia lead Pakistan by 241 runs Scorecard

Australia took control of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to end day three with a lead of 241 runs over Pakistan.

The hosts were in trouble when they slipped to 16-4, for a lead of just 70, before Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith’s crucial fifth-wicket stand of 153.

Marsh scored 96 from 130 balls and Smith fell to the last ball of the day for 50 as Australia finished on 187-6.

Smith’s dismissal gave Pakistan hope, but they were left to rue Abdullah Shafique’s drop of Marsh on 20.

Pakistan started the day on 194-6, still 124 runs behind Australia’s first-innings score, but Mohammad Rizwan’s 42, and contributions of 33 not out and 21 from Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Afridi respectively, reduced their deficit to just 54.

