Australia v Pakistan: Nathan Lyon nears five hundredth wicket with hosts in charge of Perth Check

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took three wickets on day three of the first Test in Perth

First Test, Perth Stadium (day three of five): Australia 487 (113.2 overs) & 84-2 (34 overs): Pakistan 271 (101.5 overs): Imam 62 (199), Lyon 3-66 Australia lead by 300 runs Scorecard

Nathan Lyon moved to 499 career Test wickets as Australia strengthened their control of the first Test against Pakistan on day three.

Lyon took 3-66 as Pakistan were bowled out for 271, having started the day 132-2.

Opener Imam ul-Haq top scored for the tourists in their first innings with 62 runs, coming off 199 balls.

Australia ended the day 84-2 in their second innings, leading Pakistan by 300 runs.

Australia put front foot forward to restrict Pakistan

Starting on an unbeaten 38 off 136 balls, Imam had to form a new partnership quickly after nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad was bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins with the day’s third ball.

Imam was next joined by Babar Azam, making his first Test appearance since…