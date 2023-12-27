Australia v Pakistan: Pat Cummins & Nathan Lyon give hosts edge in second Take a look at

Pakistan’s hopes of a first Test match victory in Australia since 1995 faded as Pat Cummins took three key wickets on the second day in Melbourne

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day two of five): Australia 318 (96.5 overs): Labuschagne 63; Jamal 3-64 Pakistan 194-6 (55 overs): Shafique 62; Cummins 3-37, Lyon 2-48 Pakistan trail Australia by 124 runs Scorecard

Pakistan trail Australia by 124 runs after Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took key wickets for the hosts on day two of the second Test in Melbourne.

Cummins removed Abdullah Shafique for 62 before dismissing Babar Azam and Agha Salman cheaply, while Lyon’s spin saw off Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.

The visitors ended the day on 194-6, with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 29.

Marnus Labuschagne earlier helped guide Australia to 318 in their first innings with his 17th Test half-century.

Pakistan at one point were 124-1 in response and Australia captain Cummins said: “They obviously batted quite well.

“But it was good at the end to get a few…