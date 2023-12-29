Australia v Pakistan: Pat Cummins takes 10 wickets in second Take a look at to seal collection

Australia captain Pat Cummins finished with match figures of 10-97

Australia 318 (96.5 overs) & 262 (84.1 overs): Marsh 96; Hamza 4-32 Pakistan 264 (73.5 overs) & 237 (67.2 overs): Masood 60; Cummins 5-49 Australia won by 79 runs Scorecard

Pat Cummins finished with 10 wickets in the match as Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs inside four days in Melbourne to seal a Test series victory.

Captain Cummins took 5-49 as Pakistan were bowled out for 237 in their second innings, chasing 317 for victory.

The match was delicately poised with Pakistan 219-5 before they lost their last five wickets for just 18 runs.

The last four batters all fell for ducks, with Mitchell Starc supporting Cummins with 4-55.

Victory gives Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final Test starting on 2 January in Sydney.

Australia resumed day four on 187-6 and Alex Carey’s half-century boosted them to a commanding lead, finishing 262 all out with Pakistan seamers Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza…