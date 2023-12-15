Australia v Pakistan: Vacationers replying to large first-innings complete in Perth

Mitchell Marsh averages 57 in Test cricket in the calendar year

First Test, Perth Stadium (day two of five): Australia 487 all out: Warner 164 (211), Jamal 6-111 Pakistan 132-2: Shafique 42 (121), Starc 1-24 Australia lead by 355 runs Scorecard

Australia boosted their dominant position on day two of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Mitchell Marsh clubbed 90 off 107 balls as Australia added another 141 runs to reach 487 all out, despite Pakistan bowler Aamer Jamal returning figures of 6-111 on debut.

In response, Pakistan ended day two on 132-2, trailing by 355 runs.

It was slow going for the tourists, who were anchored by Imam-ul-Haq’s watchful and unbeaten 38 off 136 balls.

Australia resumed on 346-5, and Marsh continued his form from the summer Ashes series by passing 50 but wicketkeeper Carey was bowled on 34 by debutant Jamal, ending a 90-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Carey’s departure led to an acceleration from Marsh, whose innings included 15 fours and one six before he was…