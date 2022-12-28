Australia v South Africa: Alex Carey century retains hosts in cost in Melbourne

Carey is the first Australian wicketkeeper to make a Test century since Brad Haddin in 2013

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three of five) South Africa 189, 15-1 Australia 575-8dec: Warner 200, Carey 111; Nortje 3-92 South Africa trail Australia by 371 runs with 9 wickets remaining Scorecard

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored a maiden century as Australia closed in on a series-sealing win over South Africa on day three of the second Test.

The hosts racked up 575-8 in their first-innings reply to South Africa’s 189 before declaring and switching the spotlight on the Proteas.

The call was justified as South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was caught for a duck and his side fell to 15-1.

Play was abandoned early as drizzle hit the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It ended as another dismal day for the tourists, but it had begun in promising fashion with a string of wickets in the morning session.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed Travis Head for 51 before cleaning up David Warner with a superb yorker…