Australia v South Africa: Alex Carey century retains hosts in cost in Melbourne

|Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three of five)
|South Africa 189, 15-1
|Australia 575-8dec: Warner 200, Carey 111; Nortje 3-92
|South Africa trail Australia by 371 runs with 9 wickets remaining
|Scorecard
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored a maiden century as Australia closed in on a series-sealing win over South Africa on day three of the second Test.
The hosts racked up 575-8 in their first-innings reply to South Africa’s 189 before declaring and switching the spotlight on the Proteas.
The call was justified as South Africa skipper Dean Elgar was caught for a duck and his side fell to 15-1.
Play was abandoned early as drizzle hit the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It ended as another dismal day for the tourists, but it had begun in promising fashion with a string of wickets in the morning session.
Fast bowler Anrich Nortje dismissed Travis Head for 51 before cleaning up David Warner with a superb yorker…