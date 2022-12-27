Australia v South Africa: David Warner hits double century earlier than retiring with cramp

Warner’s feat saw him become the eighth Australia player to score 8,000 Test runs

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day two of five) South Africa 189: Jansen 59, Verreynne 52; Green 5-27 Australia 386-3: Warner 200, Smith 85 Australia lead by 197 runs with seven wickets remaining Scorecard

Opener David Warner retired on 200 after tea on day two of his 100th Test as Australia built a big lead over South Africa in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old struggled with cramp and exhaustion in the 37C heat and had to be helped off the field.

Warner put on 239 for the third wicket with Steve Smith (85) as Australia ended the day on 386-3, 197 runs ahead.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in the first Test in Brisbane.

Warner, who came into the match under some pressure after scoring only three runs in the series opener, resumed on 32 not out.

He edged steadily towards his hundred, sealing it by pulling Kagiso Rabada to the fine leg fence and celebrated with a leap into the air…