Australia v South Africa: Hosts full 2-0 sequence win after drawn third Take a look at in Sydney

Victories in the first two Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane ensured Australia won the series 2-0

Australia 475-4 dec : Khawaja 195*, Smith 104 South Africa 255: Maharaj 53; Hazlewood 4-48 & 106-2: Erwee 42* Match drawn; Australia win series 2-0 Scorecard.

South Africa showed some fight on the final day to draw the third Test and deny Australia a series clean sweep.

The tourists were asked to follow-on after being bowled out for 255 in reply to Australia’s 475-4 in Sydney.

But Sarel Erwee’s gritty 42 not out from 125 balls helped South Africa to 106-2 in the rain-affected match.

Australia won the series 2-0 and a third win would have guaranteed their spot in the World Test Championship final at The Oval, in London, in June.

They top the table and now need just one draw from their four-Test series in India, which starts on 9 February, to qualify for the final. India are second in the table and also in a strong position to reach the final.

South Africa went into the series against Australia…