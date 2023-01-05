Australia v South Africa: Usman Khawaja on verge of maiden double century as Australia dominate

Khawaja has scored three centuries in his last three innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia v South Africa, third Test, Sydney (day two of five) Australia 475-4 Khawaja 195 (not out), Smith 104 South Africa: Yet to bat Australia lead three Test series 2-0 Scorecard

Usman Khawaja moved to the brink of completing a maiden Test double-century as Australia dominated South Africa on day two of the final Test.

The 36-year-old had reached a career best 195 not out when rain stopped play at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Smith scored 104 before tea to become the 14th player to record 30 Test centuries.

And Travis Head raced to 70 from 59 balls after the break to further dash the visitors’ hopes.

Khawaja, whose previous highest score was 174 against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2015, shared a 209-run stand with Smith as they punished the beleaguered Proteas. In the course of his own innings, Smith also went past Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke to become Australia’s fourth-highest Test…